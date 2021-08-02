Video of China Dam Falsely Shared As Koyna Dam in Maharashtra
The video shows the Xiaolangdi reservoir in China that impounds the Yellow river.
A video is being circulated on social media along with the claim that it shows an overflowing Koyna dam, which is one of the largest dams in Maharashtra.
However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the the video is of the Xiaolangdi reservoir in Henan province of China, and not from Maharashtra.
CLAIM
The claim reads, "Koyna Dam - One Of The Largest Dams In Maharashtra, India Overflowing (sic)."
WHAT WE FOUND
We extracted keyframes from the video using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension and conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes.
A Google search led us to a photo published in Dreamstime, a stock photographs website, which is available for sale.
We found the photo with the caption, "June 19, the Xiaolangdi Reservoir in Henan Province regulates water and sand, from a man-made dam outlet flood peak."
The Xiaolangdi dam is located in Jiyuan, Henan Province of China, and impounds the Yellow river.
Also, a search on TinEye showed us a result on imgur, an online image sharing and hosting website, which had the video published on 2 April 2019 with the caption, "Xiaolangdi dam, yellow river, China."
Next, taking cue from here, we searched with relevant keywords in Chinese and found a video on the Facebook page of People's Daily, a newspaper based out of China. We matched the elements with the viral video.
We also came across a video by Ruptly media, a Russian video news agency, that was published on 22 August 2020.
Further, we looked for news reports of water being released from Koyna dam. A report by The Indian Express on 24 July read that the release of water from Koyna dam has led to rising water levels in river Krishna. However, this video doesn't show the Koyna dam.
Earlier in 2019, we had debunked the same video that was circulated with the claim that water released from Pawna dam in Maval Taluka was flooding parts of Pune.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.