Video of MP Police Punishing Boys With Toy Trumpets Shared as From Bihar

The video is from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and not from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, as claimed.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A 27-second long video, which shows police officers asking two boys to blow a toy trumpet into each other's ears, is being widely shared with a claim that the incident happened in Bihar's Gopalganj.

In the latter part of the video, the two boys can also be seen doing sit-ups while holding their ears.

However, we found that the incident happened during the Navratri festival in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where these boys were reportedly caught blowing toy trumpets into other people's ears and then were punished by the police for it.

Also Read

MP Police's Punishment for Miscreants Playing Trumpets Stirs Twitter Debate

CLAIM

The claim suggests that the video is from Bihar's Gopalganj. The video was uploaded with a caption in Hindi, which said, "Our Gopalganj."

At the time of writing this article, this video had amassed around 37,000 views.

An archive of the post can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Another social media user has shared the same video (archive here) claiming that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh during Navratri.

Archives of similar posts can be found here, here, and here.

Also Read

Old Photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar And Sardar Patel Shared With False Claim

WHAT WE FOUND

We searched for the video on Google search engine using Hindi keywords and came across a report published by ABP News on 6 October, which had pictures of the boys seen in the viral video.

A comparison between both the images shows that they are from the same incident.

(Source: ABP News/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

The report mentioned that the incident happened during the Navratri festival in Jabalpar, where police caught these boys troubling other people using these trumpets.

They were then instructed to blow trumpets into each other's ears to "teach them a lesson."

Similar news reports were also published by NDTV and The Indian Express.

These reports further led us to an ANI tweet, which carried the same video as the viral one.

Further, we also came across a report published by Dainik Bhaskar which mentioned that Jabalpur SP, Siddhartha Bahuguna, had directed Jabalpur police to be alert during the Navratri festival.

Also Read

Video of Crocodile From MP’s Residential Area Falsely Linked to Bengaluru Rains

Topics:  Bihar   Madhya Pradesh   Webqoof 

