The Quint is Aboard Facebook’s Health Misinformation Fellowship 

Facebook has launched a year-long fellowship to help newsrooms combat health-related misinformation. The Quint’s fact-checking initiative WebQoof has been shortlisted to be a part of the fellowship, along with nine other fact-checking organisations across the globe.

The announcement for the fellowship comes at a time when misinformation pertaining to COVID-19 has had serious repercussions. A study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene had shown that at least 800 people died globally due to COVID-related misinformation. Other studies have shown how in the last few months fact-checks related to COVID-19 have shot up.

During this fellowship program, people representing their fact-checking organisations will take part in virtual training sessions by third-party experts and from CrowdTangle, a social analytics tool.