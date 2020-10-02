Old Video Viral as ‘Modi Celebrating Birthday With Industrialists’

Visuals same as those in the viral video can be seen at 6 minutes 26 seconds into this video. It shows Prime Minister Modi at the Dor beach in Israel. A similar video was also uploaded by The Washington Post.

Several media organisations covered Modi’s visit to the beach. According to a report by NDTV, the beach trip came on the last day of PM Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017, the first-ever by an Indian prime minister.

Evidently, visuals of the PM’s visit to Israel in 2017 are being shared to claim that he celebrated his birthday with industrialists amid the coronavirus pandemic.