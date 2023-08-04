Old Video of AAP’s Sanjay Singh Shared With False Claim About Opposing I.N.D.I.A

In light of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a video of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh talking about dynasty politics is doing rounds on the internet.
What are users saying?: Users have shared the video with the claim that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh is talking against the parties that are a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: The viral video of AAP's Sanjay Singh is old. We found a longer version of the video, which was posted on 20 November, 2022.
Singh was speaking at Karanj in Gujarat, where he spoke about the culture of dynasty politics in several parties such as Samajwadi Part (SP), Congress, Shiv Sena and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the video and came across a longer version of the video on Aam Aadmi Party's YouTube channel.
It was posted on 22 November 2022, around 8 months ago, when parties were campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections.
We went through the original video and at time stamp 18:24 minutes, AAP MP Sanjay Singh is speaking about the dynasty politics in various political parties.
What was Sanjay Singh saying?: Singh was campaigning for AAP's Manoj Sorathiya who had contested from Karanj in Gujarat Assembly elections.
Sanjay Singh expressed the fallacies in other political parties in India and went on to speak against the family politics in many parties in the country.
He mentioned that few families have taken over the politics in the country and each vote given to such parties strengthens their 'families.'
He also said that it is only AAP where "your" children become politicians, while canvassing for Sorathiya.
The visuals of the viral video and the original video match.
Singh also tweeted about his public appearance at Karanj on 20 November 2022.
On I.N.D.I.A: The new I.N.D.I.A alliance was recently formed on 18 July when a meeting between opposition parties took place in Bengaluru.
26 opposition parties are a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, including Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena and SP.
Conclusion: AAP MP Sanjay Singh did not "expose" the dynasty of the parties that are a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. The viral video is an old one dating back to 20 November 2022.
