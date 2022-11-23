Old Video From Russia Shared as People Reading Namaz During FIFA in Qatar
This video could be traced back to at least 2019 and is from Russia.
A 30-seconds video showing a crowd offering namaz inside a stadium is going viral on social media.
What is the claim?: The claim along with the clip states that this happened at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Where is the video from?: The video is from Ak Bars Arena, a stadium located in Kazan, Russia and it could be traced back to at least 2019.
How do we know?: We could see 'Kazan' written in the video. We looked the stadium up on Google Maps and found that it was in Russia.
Next, we performed a reverse image search on the keyframes and this led us to a video uploaded on YouTube in 2019.
The title read, "Asha is praying in Kazan Russia Stadium. Praise be to Allah! (sic)"
We compared the viral video with this video and found similarities.
We found another Facebook post, which carried the same video and the caption mentioned that Kazan hosted one of the largest gathering 'to break fasts' on 25 May 2019.
Visuals of a similar video from 2016: We also found a news report about a similar event at Kazan in the Russian newspaper Real Noevremya, posted on 24 June 2016.
However, the video didn't appear to be the same.
We found another report from 14 February 2020 about Iftar at Kazan Arena.
It stated that 15,000 people had gathered in 2019 in the same stadium.
Conclusion: We could trace the video back to at least 2019 and it is from Russian and not Qatar.
