2018 Image Shared As Paris Protesting Against COVID Restrictions
The image is actually of France celebrating its win against Croatia in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.
An image of France celebrating its win against Croatia in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, has been revived with the false claim that the image was taken on 18 December 2020, showing Paris “rising against the government” over COVID-19 restrictions.
CLAIM
A user shared the image with the caption, “Somebody Posted this REVOLUTION IMAGE Last Night! FB DELETED IT .. Here is is AGAIN! FRANCE is STANDING UP!! NO MORE BANKSTERS CONTROL! NO More Fake Covid Controls .. NO MORE Money / Financial Controls .. (sic)”
Several users shared the image with the caption, “18.12.2020 Paris” and “Paris is awake.”
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A reverse image search led us to a report on Metro UK dated 16 July 2018, carrying the image, attributed to Getty.
The report stated that fans gathered in Paris to celebrate France’s win in the Football World Cup against Croatia.
We also found the image on Getty, dated 15 July 2018, attributed to photographer Ludovic Marin of news agency AFP.
The caption stated that the picture was taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe). People lit flares as they celebrated on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.
While the image shared on social media is two years old, BBC has reported that protesters had gathered in Paris and other cities on 15 December to demonstrate “against the government's shutdown of culture venues because of COVID-19.”
