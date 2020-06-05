Several people on social media are naming Mohammad Amzath Ali and Thamim Shaikh as those arrested in the case related to the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.However, The Quint can confirm that the claim is false and communal in nature. The only person who has been arrested, as of now, has been identified as Wilson.THE CLAIMThe messages on social media state that two men, named Azmath Ali and Thamim Shaikh, have been arrested for killing the elephant. The claim was shared by Amar Prasad Reddy, the media advisor to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who later deleted his tweet.Among others who shared the claim are Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel and TV Anchor Deepak Chaurasia.The claim is also being shared on Facebook.2015 Movie Clip Shared As ‘Unfit Football Legend Maradona’WHAT WE FOUNDThe Quint reached out to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Surendrakumar, who confirmed that only one man, Wilson, has been arrested.We also spoke to the district police chief, G Siva Vikram, who said, “We have not arrested those Muslims. This is fake news. We have arrested only one person so far, a Wilson.”He also added that, at the moment, no other individual has been arrested or detained.Clearly, the names of two Muslim men are being circulated on social media as those accused in the killing of Kerala elephant without verification, in a bid to fan communal tensions.But, this isn’t the first instance of misinformation related to the case.MISLEADING CLAIMS USED TO TARGET MALAPPURAMEven though much of the outrage against the incident was centred around animal cruelty, many people tried to givr this a communal spin by falsely claiming that the incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when it had actually happened in Palakkad. It is noteworthy that Malappuram is the only Muslim majority district in the state.Among those who fell for the claim were Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi.You can read the full story here.In addition to her false claim, that the incident took place in Malappuram, BJP MP Maneka also stated that ‘600 elephants are killed in Kerala every year,’ a claim which falls flat given the data provided by the government over the years.You can read the full story here.No, This Image is Not From the 1967 Indo-China Nathu La Conflict(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.