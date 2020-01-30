Google Announces $1 Million Grant to Help Fight Fake News in India

With an eye to curb misinformation, Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network — a group of 240 senior Indian reporters and journalism educators — has been working to counteract disinformation in their newsrooms and beyond since last year.

GNI has given verification training for more than 15,000 journalists and students from more than 875 news organisations in 10 Indian languages, using a "train-the-trainer" approach over the past year, it said.