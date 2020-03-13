WebQoof Recap: From Delhi Violence to Fake News Around Coronavirus

Multiple media outlets including Livemint, India Today and News18, reported on Wednesday, 11 March, that Home Minister Amit Shah had revealed that the government relied on facial recognition software to identify people who were involved in the communal violence that broke out in Delhi between 24-25 February.

The media organisations went on to claim that the Home Minister had admitted the use of data from Aadhaar to identify these people.

However, nowhere during his speech did Shah mention that the government used the Aadhaar data to identify the rioters. Instead, he said the data was taken from ‘voter ID, driving license and all other government data’.