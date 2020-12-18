WebQoof Recap: Of Farmers Protests & Old Modi-Ambani Image Revived

Here’s a quick recap of all that misled the public this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
i

From misinformation around farmers’ protest refusing to die down in the third week of the agitation to an old image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani being revived with a claim that PM Modi went to visit Ambani’s newly born grandson, here’s a quick recap of all that misled the public this week.

1. 2014 Image Revived to Claim Modi Visited Ambani’s Newborn Grandson

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at a hospital was circulated to claim that Modi went to visit Ambani’s newly born grandson.

The image was used in the backdrop of the farmers’ protest to take a dig at PM Modi saying that he went to meet Ambani’s grandson but hasn’t met the farmers yet.

&nbsp; Left: Viral image. Right: 2014 image.
  Left: Viral image. Right: 2014 image.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)  

Upon conducting a reverse image search, we came across an article by Financial Express that was published in 2014 and was titled as: ‘PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.’ The article carried a gallery of images, one of which was very similar to the viral one.

While comparing the two, we found that the viral image is a mirrored version of a 2014 picture when PM Modi had inaugurated the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

You can read the full story here.

2. No, Indian Railways Hasn’t Been Sold to Adani; It’s Just an Ad!

A viral video showing an advertisement of Adani Wilmar’s product, Fortune Atta, on a train has gone viral with a false claim that the Indian Railways has now been taken over by business conglomerate Adani Group.

This comes amid allegations by the protesting farmers that the new farm laws, which the government maintains give farmers the freedom to sell their crops to anyone, were made to favour Adani and Ambani.

The video was also shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra without providing the full context.

&nbsp; You can view an archived version <a href="https://archive.is/g5S2q">here</a>.
  You can view an archived version here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)  

We found that the Fortune Atta ad on the train engine, in the viral video, is part of the Indian Railways’ bid to generate Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) and does not indicate the ownership of the train. Several other brands like TATA Steel, Haldiram’s and Amul have placed similar vinyl advertisements on the locomotives.

You can read the full story here.

3. Man Beaten Up by Farmers in Video Misidentified as ‘BJP Leader’

A viral video which shows a man being beaten up was shared with the claim that he is ‘Umesh Singh’ from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that the protesting farmers are physically assaulting him as he was “raising anti-national slogans” at the protest site.

&nbsp; You can view the archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/6R8E-WV9G">here</a>.
  You can view the archived version here.
(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)  

But when we reached out to a local reporter and a police official, who was present at the site in Ghaziabad, we found out that the claim is misleading.

The man has been identified as Arun Kumar, who got into a scuffle with the farmers after he allegedly misbehaved with reporters of a news channel. They further denied the claim that the man was associated with any political party.

You can read the full story here.

4. No, This Pic Does Not Show PM Modi and Jashodaben’s Wedding

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, standing next to a bride, has been falsely shared on social media as a picture of his wedding to Jashodaben Narendra Modi.

&nbsp; You can view an archived version <a href="https://archive.is/22x5e">here</a>.&nbsp;
  You can view an archived version here
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Upon verification, we found that the woman in the picture has been misidentified as Modi’s wife. She’s actually the daughter of the former Gujarat minister for law and technical education and MLA from Surat, late Hemant Chapatwala.

The Quint spoke to Chapatwala’s son, Keyur, who confirmed that the woman standing next to Modi is his sister, Alpa Chapatwala. The wedding took place on 14 July 1994.

You can read the full story here.

5. No, Mayawati Didn’t Meet Anandiben in Support of Farmers Protest

An old photo of BSP supremo Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was being circulated with a claim that Mayawati met the latter and appealed to the government to agree to the demands of the protesting farmers.

&nbsp; An archived version of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.is/wip/sGBZ6">here</a>.
  An archived version of the post can be found here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

A simple reverse search on the picture led us to a Hindustan Times article from 2019 which carried the same image of the two women and mentioned that the BSP chief had met the governor of Uttar Pradesh to speak to her about the rising crime against women in the state.

We could also find the picture on ANI and Outlook which too mentioned that the two met in 2019.

You can read the full story here.

