WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Dilip Kumar & Stan Swamy's Death
From claims around the last video of Dilip Kumar to Stan Swamy's pic, here's what misled the public this week.
From claims around the "last video" of Dilip Kumar with wife Saira Banu inside a hospital to an elderly jail inmate's photo from Uttar Pradesh being passed off as late Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, here is what misled the public this week.
1.No, That's Not Dilip Kumar's 'Last Video' From the Hospital
A video featuring late Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu feeding him food is being circulated on the internet with the claim that it is the 'last' video of the actor from the hospital before his death.
We found that the video is from 2013, when the legendary actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of uneasiness. The video was also posted on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle on 22 September 2013.
You can read our fact-check here.
2.Photo of Elderly Jail Inmate in UP Shared as That of Stan Swamy
A photo of a man started circulating on social media with claims that it showed tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who died as a pre-trial prisoner, chained to his bed in the hospital.
The octogenarian passed away on 5 July after suffering a cardiac arrest.
We found that the man in the photo is a 92-year-old murder convict, who was chained during treatment at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district this year. We also found the real photo of the last moments of Fr Stan Swamy at the Holy Family hospital.
Read our fact-check here.
3.Delhi CM's Claim on Punjab Having Costliest Electricity is Incorrect
Ahead of the Punjab polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced at a press conference that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide 300 units of free electricity per month to each household if the party comes to power.
The Delhi CM also questioned why Punjab has the 'most expensive' electricity in the entire country. The claim was also made by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.
- 01/05
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that electricity is the 'most expensive' in Punjab.
(Photo: The Quint)
- 02/05
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that electricity is the 'most expensive' in Punjab.
(Photo: The Quint)
- 03/05
CEA report shows that the price is not the highest in Punjab.
(Photo: The Quint)
- 04/05
(Photo: The Quint)
- 05/05
(Photo: The Quint)
A report released by the Central Electricity Authority in March 2019 that details the electricity tariff and duty and average rates of electricity supply in India showed for domestic power load of 1kW, Rajasthan had the highest average rate of electricity supply + duty/ tax at Rs 7.38 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) while that of Punjab's stood at Rs 5.83 per kWh.
For all domestic power loads of up to 10kW, Punjab isn't ranked on top.
Read our fact-check here.
4.Edited Photo of Yogi Adityanath & Ambani Shared With False Claim Around UP Polls
A picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Reliance Chairperson and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is going viral on social media with a claim that "the industrialist had assured his support to the UP CM for the upcoming elections".
The UP CM can be seen presenting Ambani a picture of the design of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.
However, we found that the image was an altered photo using old and unrelated photographs of the duo. The original photograph of Ambani is from 16 September 2016 when he attended a convocation ceremony while Adityanath's photo was posted on his official Twitter handle on 8 January 2018.
Read our fact-check here.
5.Bihar Villagers Didn't Erect Board Warning to ‘Break Legs of BJP Members’
A photograph of a board outside a village has been doing the rounds on social media with a claim that BJP workers are prohibited from entering Ugna Jagdishpur in Bihar's Bhojpur, warning them that their "legs will be broken" if they do so.
Another version of the photograph claims that the sign is posted outside Kyotapatti in Kishanpur, Bihar, with the same warning for BJP workers.
However, we found that the photo of the signboard had been edited to add the text. The board, which was erected outside Kachera Varsabad, a village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, mentions that the village was adopted by BJP MLA Mahesh Sharma and BJP members were not allowed to enter.
Read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.