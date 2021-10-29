WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Unrest in Tripura and Shah Rukh Khan
From old videos around the violence in Tripura to false claims around SRK, here's what misled the public this week.
From old and unrelated videos around the violence in Tripura being shared on the social media to false claims around Shah Rukh Khan, here's what misled the public this week.
1. Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Protest Rally Held in Tripura Amid Violence
A video showing a massive crowd protesting on the streets has been shared by several social media users as a protest taking place in Tripura's Kadamtala area following the violence that broke out in the state.
However, we found that the video has been on the internet since May this year, months before the communal violence began in the state.
While we were unable to independently verify the context of the video, we found several social media posts and a news report that suggested that the video could be from a funeral procession in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.
You can read the story here.
2. Video of Clashes in MP's Jabalpur on Eid Falsely Shared as UP
A video of police using force and dispersing a crowd is being shared on social media with the claim that the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh where cops lathi-charged a crowd offering namaz (prayers) on road.
The claim hails Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking action against all those who were offering the Islamic prayers on streets.
However, we found the video is from the recent clashes that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur when there was unrest in the Gohalpur area on 19 October during a procession on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, birthday of Prophet Mohammed.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. 2017 Video From Kashmir Celebrating Pak's Win Shared as Recent
A showing fireworks celebrations on the streets is being widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows people in Kashmir celebrating after Pakistan won the ICC T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday, 24 October.
However, we found that the video is nearly four years old and showed people in Srinagar celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy final that was held on 18 June 2017.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Video Shows UP Police Beating SP's Kamal Akhtar? No, Look Carefully!
A video that shows former cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and Samajwadi Party leader Kamal Akhtar boasting about his influence in the state is being juxtaposed with another snippet of a police personnel beating a person.
The video that is circulated on social media takes a sarcastic dig at Akhtar.
However, we found that the two videos are unrelated and have been stitched together to create a misleading narrative. In the second video from 2011, people can be seen beating Samajwadi Party's Raja Chaturvedi, not Akhtar.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Awareness Video of Boy Trying to Intoxicate Girl Shared With Communal Spin
A video of a boy mixing a substance in a girl's drink is shared to claim that a Muslim boy was planning to intoxicate friend from the Hindu community.
However, we found that the video is not a real incident but a video created only for 'educational purposes'.
You can read our fact-check here.
6. Article Misrepresented to Share False Claims About Shah Rukh Khan's Father
A newspaper clipping is shared on social media raising doubts over Shah Rukh Khan's (SRK) father Meer Taj Mohammad Khan's participation in India's freedom struggle, saying Meer would have been six-years-old during the Quit India movement.
However, we found the claim is false and Meer was 16-years-old when he joined the Quit India movement and was known as one of the youngest freedom fighters in the country. SRK's old tweet also stated that Meer was born in 1927.
You can read our fact-check here.
