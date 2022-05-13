WebQoof Recap: From Death Hoaxes to Viral Communal Claim
From death hoaxes to viral communal claims, here's a roundup of things that misled people this week.
From misinformation around Muskan, the burqa-clad girl from Karnataka who went viral in February after she stood up to a group of saffron-clad boys, to targeting of Rajasthan government over a video from Haryana, here's the weekly round of misinformation that went viral.
1. Viral Claim About Karnataka Burqa-Clad Girl Muskan's Death Is Hoax!
A photo which shows a man carrying an unconscious girl wearing a hijab (face veil) is being shared on social media identifying the girl as Muskan, the burqa-clad girl in Mandya, Karnataka, who stoop up to a group of saffron-clad boys chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in February 2022.
The claim along with the photo goes on to state that 'she is no more'.
However, neither is the news true nor is the photo of Muskan. Speaking to The Quint, Muskan said that she is doing fine and is currently in Saudi Arabia with her family.
Further, the photograph is from a protest that happened in Kashmir in April 2017. This was confirmed by Umar Ganie, the photojournalist who took the picture.
2. Video Of Man Getting Thrashed Is From Haryana, Not From Jodhpur
Two videos of the same incident are being shared on social media with a claim that a Hindu man was brutally thrashed by Muslims in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
The video shows a group of people beating up a man with sticks and rods and later throwing him in an open drain. This same incident is also being shared with a different claim that states that it happened in Bangladesh.
However, the video is from Yamnunagar in Haryana and the man who was beaten up was identified as one Kamlajeet Singh.
As per Singh's First Information Report (FIR), he was beaten up by one Ricky and other unidentified persons due to some money related matter.
Yamunanagar's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), SH Kamaljeet Singh also confirmed to The Quint that the video is being shared with a false claim.
2. BJP Leaders Share Pic of Signboard To Falsely Claim Dump Outside Mohalla Clinic
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took to Twitter to share a photograph of a trash-filled plot of land with a board that reads "Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic," to take a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
However, we found that the photo only showed a signboard for the clinic, and not the site for one. As per a video shared by a user on Twitter and accessed by The Quint, a functional mohalla clinic is a short walk away from the board seen in the claim.
4. Amit Shah's Photo With IAS Pooja Singhal Isn't From Days Before ED Raid
A photo of Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal is being shared after properties linked to the latter were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.
The claim along with the photo suggests that the duo had met a couple of days ago before the raid in which the ED has reportedly seized nearly Rs 18 crore in cash from the house of a chartered accountant, who is allegedly linked to Singhal.
5. Fact-Check: Viral Claim About Lalu Prasad Yadav's Death is Hoax!
A photo, which shows a corpse kept in a glass coffin, is being passed off with a claim that Yadav passed away while being treated at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.
