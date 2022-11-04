WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Morbi Bridge Collapse & Imran Khan
Here's a round-up of the misinformation that went viral this week.
From misidentifying Gujarat minister Raghavji Patel as Odhav Patel, the founder of Oreva group, to old pictures of former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, being shared after he was shot at, here's a quick look at some of the pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
1. Media Outlets Share Old Photos of Imran Khan After 'Assassination Attempt'
Media houses like Times Now, News24, NDTV, The Economist, The Guardian and British television personality Piers Morgan along with several other social media users have shared photographs of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, as recent images of him after he was shot at during the 'Real Freedom' rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November.
However, one picture, in which Khan seems to be lying on a bed, dates back to 2014 and was shared by Khan himself when he was on a 'dharna' (protest). The other one is from 2013 and shows people carrying him when he fell during a political rally.
You can read the story here.
2. That's Gujarat's Agriculture Minister With PM Modi, Not Oreva Group's Owner
Official Twitter handles of Odisha Youth Congress and Rajasthan Youth Congress shared an image of a man greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to claim that he was the who got the tender to repair the Morbi bridge in Gujarat, which collapsed on 30 October and claimed the lives of at least 141 people.
Satyanarayan Patel, a member of the Indian National Congress (INC), along with several social media users, also shared the image to claim that it shows Modi with industrialist Odhav Patel, whose company had taken the contract.
However, the image shows Modi with Raghavji Patel, a minister of agriculture, animal husbandry and cow breeding in Gujarat.
You can read the story here.
3. No, Twitter Has Not Reinstated Donald Trump’s Account After Elon Musk's Takeover
A screenshot of a tweet, purportedly shared by former United States (US) President Donald Trump, is being widely shared on social media, where Trump appears to thanking the Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk for reinstating his account.
Trump's account was permanently suspended by Twitter on 8 January 2021 "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," two days after the Capitol Hill riots, the company said in a blog post.
Though there are speculations of his account being reinstated, Trump's Twitter account remains suspended as on 4 November 2022.
The screenshot of the tweet being shared shows the user's handle as 'TheUltGmr' and uses a photo of the former President.
While we could not confirm when the account changed its name, we found that it previously used the screen name 'UR2SLOW.'
You can read the story here.
4. Fact-Check: No, Smriti Irani Wasn't Reading a Book on Rahul Gandhi
A photograph of Union Minister Smriti Irani, which shows her reading a book with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's photo on the cover and title 'Rahul Gandhi's Day-to-Day Schedule 2022 – 2023', is being shared on social media.
However, this photo is edited. The original photo, shared on Irani's verified Twitter account, shows her reading a book titled, 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery,' which is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life.
She had shared the photo on 18 September 2002, when she was in Patna for the launch of the book's Hindi version.
You can read the story here.
5. Video Shows Police Beating Muslim Men For Pelting Stones? No, Claim is False
A video showing police personnel beating two people with sticks on the terrace of a building has gone viral with a claim that the duo belonged to the Muslim community, and was beaten for pelting stones at Hindus and the police.
The claim states that the two Muslim men were throwing stones, following which the police went on top of the building and beat them up.
However, the incident happened in Pukhrayan town in the Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh on 18 October. The two people were identified as Sameer and Kartik Sundar, sons of one Malikram.
Reportedly, the pair pelted stones at the police, who had gone to demolish the building, following which they were beaten up.
As per the police, Malikram was illegally occupying the property and had recently lost the case over the disputed property to one Satyadev Prasad.
A civil court had ruled in favour of Satyadev and ordered to demolish the building.
You can read the story here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof WebQoof Recap
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.