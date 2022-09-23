WebQoof Recap: About PM Modi Releasing Cheetahs & Child Kidnapping Rumours
Here's a recap of all the viral misinformation that misled you this week.
From claims around Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicking pictures of cheetahs with a closed camera lens in Kuno National Park to a woman being accused of kidnapping a child in Delhi's Bawana and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru having citizenship of London, here's all the misinformation that fooled you this week.
1. Neither Is This Woman a Child-Lifter Nor Was She Arrested in Delhi's Bawana
As rumours of child-lifting cases continue to rise in different parts of the country, another video of a woman, who is sitting inside a bus, is going viral with the claim that she is a 'child lifter', who has been arrested by the police in Delhi's Bawana.
A video of this apparent incident is being widely shared on social media to further this narrative.
However, the claim is not true, and the woman (name withheld to protect her identity) in the video is the child's mother.
The Quint's WebQoof team went on the ground, spoke to the police, the woman's relatives, and visited her house. We found out that the woman, in the video, was accused of being a child-lifter by another lady, who also got into a physical altercation with her. A case under Section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that the incident is from 14 September and the woman is not a kidnapper.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. Video Shows Jawaharlal Nehru Receiving an Award and Not Citizenship of England
A black and white video is circulating on social media which shows the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru arriving at a public venue and later being honoured in an official ceremony.
The video is being passed on to claim that Nehru received 'citizenship of London' in 1956 and has been 'true to the Queen' ever since. This comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.
In the background of the video, the narrator says, "It is my privilege as Chamberlain of this city to offer you both the right hand of fellowship and greet you, Mr Nehru, as a citizen of London."
While it is true that Nehru was indeed conferred the ‘Freedom of the City of London’ award and was enrolled as the 'citizen of London' in 1956, it was an honorary citizenship and does not mean that he became a citizen.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. Did a Man Offer ‘Namaz’ in a Prayagraj Temple? No, the Claim Is False
A video showing a man praying in what appears to be a temple is going viral on the internet with the claim that the man had a gamcha (towel) on his shoulders and was offering namaz (Islamic prayer) in the temple.
Several users have shared the video, including some verified Twitter handles such as Uttarpradesh.org and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's mouthpiece Panchjanya, where the location has been identified as Prayagraj's Civil Lines. The claims also mentioned that it was a temple of Lord Hanuman where the man bowed down to offer prayer.
However, we found that the claim was false. In a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Prayagraj police, the man offering prayer in the viral clip has been identified as 'Vaibhav Tripathi' who belongs to the Hindu community. It was uploaded on 19 September.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. No, PM Modi Didn't Click Cheetahs' Photo With a Closed Lens; Photo Is Edited
Several Congress leaders and social media users shared a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to claim that he clicked pictures of the cheetahs brought from Namibia with a closed lens.
On 17 September, the prime minister, on his birthday, released the eight cheetahs' into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.
However, we found that the shared picture was edited. The original picture, shared by the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) verified Twitter page, shows Modi clicking pictures but there is no lens cap.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Satirical Piece on Bhagwant Mann Deplaned for Being Drunk Goes Viral
With reports circulating about Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned off a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi, an image of a purported news clipping from 'The German Times,' which mentions the same incident, is being widely shared on social media.
The clipping mentions that this happened because the CM was too drunk and not in the condition to board a flight. It further mentions that this incident delayed the flight by around four hours.
However, this particular news clipping is satirical. The same has not been clarified by the publication.
For the veracity of the incident, Lufthansa Airlines has said that the delay happened "due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change."
The chief minister was on an eight-day trip to Germany where he also attended an international trade fair, Drinktec 2022, being held in Munich.
These claims were shared on social media to take a dig at Aam Aadmi Party and mock the Punjab CM for his behaviour. The party spokesperson, Malvinder Singh Kang, has termed it "fake news."
You can read our fact-check here.
