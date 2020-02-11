Eviction Drive in Odisha Shared with Fake Claim to Target UP Govt
CLAIM
A video, seemingly of an eviction drive, is being shared on Twitter and Facebook with a claim that the Uttar Pradesh government has taken the first step towards making India “Gareeb Mukt”.
The caption in Hindi reads, “गरीबी मुक्त भारत बनाने की तैयारी। उत्तर प्रदेश से शुरू।” [Translation: Working towards eliminating poverty. Started in Uttar Pradesh]
The aforementioned video has been viewed over one million times and has been shared over 52,000 times.
The video has been shared massively on Twitter too.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video has been wrongly used to target the Uttar Pradesh government whereas it is actually from Bhubaneswar in Odisha.
As per a report which was aired on Odisha Television, the incident happened in January 2020 and it shows fruit carts being destroyed by BMC during an eviction drive.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
One of the comments on the video suggested that the video is not from Uttar Pradesh but from Bhubaneswar.
Taking a cue from here, we ran a keyword search on YouTube with the keywords ‘Odisha Bhubaneswar eviction drive street vendor’ and came across a video uploaded by OTV. This video was uploaded on 24 January, 2020 and suggested that these carts were destroyed during an eviction drive by the BMC.
Although this video was taken from a different angle, we were able to match the frames of the viral video with the one uploaded by OTV.
We could match another frame in which a man could be seen pushing the cart towards the BMC crane.
Evidently, a video from Bhubaneswar has been passed off as eviction drive in Uttar Pradesh to target the ruling government.
