Eviction Drive in Odisha Shared with Fake Claim to Target UP Govt

A video, seemingly of an eviction drive, is being shared on Twitter and Facebook with a claim that the Uttar Pradesh government has taken the first step towards making India “Gareeb Mukt”.

The caption in Hindi reads, “गरीबी मुक्त भारत बनाने की तैयारी। उत्तर प्रदेश से शुरू।” [Translation: Working towards eliminating poverty. Started in Uttar Pradesh]