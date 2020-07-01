2017 Images Falsely Shared As ‘IAS Third Rank Holder Revathi’
The images are from 2017 when Revathi cleared the Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector exams.
Old images from 2017 have been revived on social media with a claim that they show a Karnataka family celebrating after their daughter “Revathi” topped the Indian Administrative Sevices (IAS) exam.
The Quint has found that the images are being shared with misleading information. While the person seen in the images is indeed one Revathi, she is from Tamil Nadu and has not secured a rank in the IAS exam.
THE CLAIM
The aforementioned images are being circulated with a claim that Revathi from Karnataka has cleared the IAS exam. The claim also adds that her parents are daily wagers.
“IAS Topper 3rd Rank Miss Revathi, from Karnataka got selected for I.A.S. She is being congratulated by her parents who are daily wagers. Her house is in the picture. She is a role model and an inspiration to all youngsters who are really interested to clear Civil Services. Let's congratulate her,” the claim reads.
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran a Yandex reverse image search and found a report dated 26 March 2017 on a Telugu website journalismpower.com. The article carried the same images and confirmed that while the woman in the picture is indeed Revathi, the family is celebrating because she cleared the Andhra Pradesh Sub-Inspector Exam. Another website called telugu.ap2tg.com carried a similar article.
Taking a cue from there, we looked up the results of Andhra Pradesh Sub-inspector Recruitment Exam, 2016 and found Revathi’s name on the list.
Next, we checked the result of 2019 Civil Services Examination and did not find any Revathi on the list.
While it's true that Revathi comes from an economically disadvantaged family, neither is this incident recent and nor has she cleared the IAS exam. Contrary to the claim, she cleared the 2016 Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector exam.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.