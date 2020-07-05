Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai; Intense Rainfall Predicted
IMD has predicted intense to very intense spell of rainfall during the next three hours in Mumbai.
India Meteorological Department has predicted intense to very intense spell of rainfall during the next three hours (12-3 pm) in Mumbai on Sunday, 5 June.
Due to heavy rains in parts of Mumbai in the last two days, several areas are facing waterlogging issues.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has warned people to stay away from the coast due to a possible high tide of 4.63 meters at 12:23 pm.
Some Mumbaikars Welcome Monsoon
While for many, waterlogging and heavy rains are creating disruption, considering COVID-19 outbreak and sharply rising positive cases in the Mumbai city, some are welcoming the famous Mumbai monsoon.
