Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai; Intense Rainfall Predicted

India Meteorological Department has predicted intense to very intense spell of rainfall during the next three hours (12-3 pm) in Mumbai on Sunday, 5 June.

Due to heavy rains in parts of Mumbai in the last two days, several areas are facing waterlogging issues.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has warned people to stay away from the coast due to a possible high tide of 4.63 meters at 12:23 pm.