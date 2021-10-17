Three Accused in Singhu Border Case Remanded To Police Custody
The police had initially asked for two weeks' custody in order to recreate the crime scene and conduct interviews.
Three people accused of killing Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh whose mutilated body was found tied to a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, were remanded to six days police custody by a Sonipat court, reported news agency PTI.
The Haryana Police has set up two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe the incident, which took place during the early hours of Friday, 15 October. All three accused belong to the Nihang community among Sikhs.
According to PTI, Narayan Singh, a key member of the community, was arrested from near Amritsar on Saturday, while two others – Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh – had surrendered before the Sonipat Police.
The police had initially sought two weeks' remand of the accused in order to recreate the scene of the crime, recover weapons and clothes of the accused and to conduct in-depth interviews.
Headed by IPS officer Mayank Gupta, one of the SITs will investigate gruesome videos of the incident that have been doing the rounds on social media, while the other team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendar Singh will look into the overall probe, as per PTI's report.
The deceased's family had earlier questioned the accused's claim that Lakhbir committed sacrilege, demanding a high-level probe into the matter.
Back in his home village of Cheema Khurd in Jalandhar, Singh's mortal remains were cremated in presence of his close family and tight security was present in the area, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
