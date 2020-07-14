Sharp Weapons, Guns Used to Kill 8 Cops in Kanpur: Autopsy Report
In a press briefing, UP ADG said sharp-edged weapons and guns were used to kill the eight policemen.
Days after eight policemen were killed in the Kanpur shoot-out, while attempting to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar revealed details of the post-mortem report on Monday, 14 July.
In a press briefing, Kumar said sharp-edged weapons and guns were used to kill the eight policemen, as per news agency ANI.
“Post-mortem report reveals that sharp-edged weapons and guns were used to kill the eight policemen at Bikru village on 3 July. Circle Officer Devendra Mishra had (sustained) four bullet injuries. Also, it (report) reveals that all bullets were shot from point-blank range.”Prashant Kumar, ADG UP, as quoted by ANI
The accused had allegedly managed to loot the firearms of the policemen.
According to the police, there were a total of 21 accused in the case out of which four have been arrested while six were killed in "police proceedings" in different incidents. Dubey was one of the six killed.
“After killing the eight policemen on 3 July, at Bikru village, the accused had also looted the arms of our policemen... Dubey had asked his gang members to hide the looted arms and ammunition at his residence, at Bikru village. During the search, at Dubey’s residence, we recovered the looted arms.”Prashant Kumar, ADG UP, as quoted by ANI
Dubey, the prime accused in the Kanpur shoot-out incident, was killed in an alleged police encounter on 10 July, while being taken from MP's Ujjain to the UP city.
His dramatic arrest in Madhya Pradesh, on 9 July, had come after almost a week-long hunt that spanned three states.
(With inputs from ANI)
