It's a Rumour: Hardik Patel on Leaving Congress Party

He also questioned the delay in inducting popular Patidar leader Naresh Patel in Congress.

Patel alleged that when the Congress announced the appointment of 75 new general secretaries and 25 new vice-presidents, he wasn't consulted.

Patel, who became working president of Gujarat in 2020, said the quota agitation had helped Congress win a major number of seats in 2015 during the elections to local bodies and also in the 2017 Assembly polls when the Opposition party had won 77 constituents in the 182-member House.

(With inputs from ANI and Indian Express.)