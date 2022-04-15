Resigning As Minister, Will Become Again: Eshwarappa Tells Supporters
KS Eshwarappa is accused of abetting suicide of BJP contractor Santhosh Patil.
Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday, 15 April, told his supporters that allegations made against him are a "conspiracy" and that he will come out clean as he is innocent, before leaving for Bengaluru to tender his resignation.
Eshwarappa was on Wednesday, 13 April, charged with abetment of suicide of a Belagavi-based contractor Santhosh Patil, who had accused him of corruption. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Karnataka's Udupi.
"An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not? For me to come clear as innocent... if I continue as minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I’m resigning as minister. I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again," Eshwarappa said, as quoted by PTI.
The RDPR leader also added that he is emotional after getting the support from leaders like BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, ministers, legislators as well as karyakartas.
CM Bommai had said on Thursday, 14 April, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass had not said anything, adding that decision will be made only after the findings of investigation.
Eshwarappa and Bommai had struck a defiant note on Wednesday saying that the former would not tender his resignation, even as the Congress staged protests to demand the accused minister's sacking.
Congress Demands Judicial Probe
As furore erupted with opposition parties, calling for his resignation, with the Congress party launching a day and night dharna and demanding a judicial probe, Eshwarappa announced his resignation as minister on Thursday.
What Led To Eshwarappa's Resignation?
Santhosh Patil, who hailed from Hindalaga in Belagavi, had been missing since Monday, 11 April. A day later, his body was found in a lodge in Udupi. The contractor had died by suicide, preliminary investigations showed.
Patil had earlier accused Eshwarappa of asking for a bribe of 40 percent of the total cost of a project, demanding a commission to the tune of Rs 4 crore for the construction of a road in Belagavi's Higaldo village.
A case was registered by the Udupi Police under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment to suicide) on Wednesday, naming Eshwarappa and two of his aides – Basavaraj and Ramesh. The FIR is based on a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased contractor.
(With inputs from PTI)
