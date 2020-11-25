Research Shows Increase in Online Attacks on Female Journalists

The insidious problem of online violence against women journalists is increasingly spilling offline with potentially deadly consequences, a new global survey suggests.

Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of female respondents to our survey – taken by 1210 international media workers – said they had experienced online abuse, harassment, threats and attacks. And 20 percent of the women surveyed reported being targeted with offline abuse and attacks that they believe were connected with online violence they had experienced. The survey, which concluded this month, was fielded by the International Center for Journalists ( ICFJ ) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO ).