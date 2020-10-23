Delhi HC Prevents Republic TV From Using ‘News Hour’ Logo 

Arnab Goswami-led Republic TV can use the tagline ‘Nation Wants to Know’ but cannot use the trademark ‘NEWS HOUR’ or any other mark that resembles the same, the Delhi High Court said on Friday, 23 October, reported Bar & Bench.

A single judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath was hearing a petition filed by Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd. (BCCL), the parent company of Times Group which owns English television news channel Times Now.