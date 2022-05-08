Rajasthan Police Team in Noida to Arrest Journalist Aman Chopra

Following a First Information Report (FIR) registered against TV news channel News18 anchor Aman Chopra, a team of Rajasthan Police is in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to arrest him for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments.

Chopra's residence was locked, and he couldn't be found there, said Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi as reported by news agency PTI.