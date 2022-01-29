ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Elections: AAP CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nominations From Dhuri

Mann is currently a Lok Sabha MP for Sangrur. He hails from Satoj village in the district.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhagwant Mann, the AAP's president in Punjab.</p></div>
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) chief ministerial candidate from the Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, filed his nomination on Saturday, 19 January from Dhuri in Sangrur district.

As reported by ANI, Mann said, "I have come here to file my nomination... I urge the people to help me and Aam Aadmi Party win from Dhuri in Punjab polls; hoping to receive great support: Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM face and candidate from Dhuri."

A comedian by profession, Mann was known for his role in the TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast.' He entered politics in 2011 when he joined the Punjab People's Party. He later switched to AAP in 2014 and, in the same year, contested Lok Sabha elections from the Sangrur constituency on the party ticket. Mann rose to prominence after defeating Shiromani Akali Dal veteran and former union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in the elections.

He was re-elected to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on 20 February and the counting of votes will be done on 10 March.

(Sources: ANI)

