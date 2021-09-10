Priyanka Gandhi to Take Out 12,000-km-Long 'Pratigya Yatra' in UP Ahead of Polls
The 'Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge' will pass through villages and towns of the state.
Congress will be conducting a ‘Pratigya Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh covering 12,000 km ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, the party decided during a meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress in Lucknow on Friday, 10 September.
The ‘Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge’ “will cover 12,000 km and will pass through villages and towns of the state. The details of the yatra are being finalised,” the party said in a statement.
The yatra is to assure the voters that the party will fulfil the promises it makes during the run-up to the polls.
The meeting was chaired by the party’s state in-charge and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to meet several party leaders in Uttar Pradesh and review the party’s poll preparations.
The committee also decided to start zone-wise election campaigns and programmes.
On Saturday, 11 September, Priyanka will hold a meeting of the advisory committee and the party’s state election committee, The Indian Express reported.
Senior party leader Salman Khurshid is expected to brief Priyanka. With the aim of forming the party’s election manifesto for next year’s Assembly polls, Khurshid has been visiting several districts of Uttar Pradesh and interacting with different sections of society, reported the newspaper.
Khurshid, along with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, was in Gorakhpur recently, where he met rickshaw pullers, railway employees, labourers, among others, to know about their issues and concerns.
The party had organised the Congress Manifesto Dialogue earlier this week in Aligarh, which Khurshid also attended.
Meanwhile, after her two-day stay in Lucknow, Priyanka will head to Rae Bareli, where she is likely to visit some villages. Rae Bareli is her mother Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress managed to win only seven seats out of 403.
(With Inputs from ANI, PTI and The Indian Express)
