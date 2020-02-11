‘Glad BJP Lost Delhi, Politics of Hate Will Stop’: Yogendra Yadav
Activist Yogendra Yadav was expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in March 2015 after a bitter exchange over how the party affairs were being conducted. Upon its massive victory in the 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi, however, he was seen cheering aloud for the party he was once a founding members of.
Speaking to The Quint on 11 February, as early trends showed an overwhelming majority for the AAP bagging at least 62 seats, he spoke about political strategy, polarising politics and on the possibility of him rejoining AAP.
Yadav’s biggest relief, he said was that the BJP lost the elections in Delhi. “If they had won, all politicians would use the same strategy. They would pit Hindus vs Muslims, caste vs caste,” Yadav said.
There are several Twitter users who have repeatedly asked for him joining the party again. Here is his response:
