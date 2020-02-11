‘Glad BJP Lost Delhi, Politics of Hate Will Stop’: Yogendra Yadav

Speaking to The Quint on 11 February, as early trends showed an overwhelming majority for the AAP bagging at least 62 seats, he spoke about political strategy, polarising politics and on the possibility of him rejoining AAP.

Yadav’s biggest relief, he said was that the BJP lost the elections in Delhi. “If they had won, all politicians would use the same strategy. They would pit Hindus vs Muslims, caste vs caste,” Yadav said.