10 Lakh Compensation To 2 Killed At CAA Protest Withdrawn By BSY

In a controversial U-turn, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, 25 December said that the government is withdrawing the compensation announced to the kin of those who were killed in police firing in Mangaluru.

He said the compensation that was announced on Sunday of Rs 10 lakh to each of the victims’ families will be decided only following a discussion.

The CM said, "We have not yet decided to give the exgratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals exgratia is an unpardonable crime in itself. Earlier, the government had decided to give them compensation, but now we have withdrawn it."