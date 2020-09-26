Working on Providing Round-the-Clock Water Supply in Delhi: CM  

He further claimed that the water in the capital city either gets stolen or leaked. "We want to improve its management and accountability. The consultant that we are hiring will tell us how to improve both."

The 52-year-old leader also took to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, and wrote that with 24-hour supply of electricity, Delhiites will now get 24-hour water supply. He added that a Delhiite consumes 176 litres of water every day.

"We want to increase the availability of water in the capital, so that there is sufficient water. For this we are in talks with Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments," he added.