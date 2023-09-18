Union Cabinet Clears Women's Reservation Bill in Key Meeting: Report

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has approved the Women's Reservation Bill in a key meeting at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 September, according to multiple news reports citing sources.
This paves the way for the long-demanded legislation to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing five-day Special Session.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics
ADVERTISEMENT