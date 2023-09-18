ADVERTISEMENT
Union Cabinet Clears Women's Reservation Bill in Key Meeting: Report

The bill likely proposes to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has approved the Women's Reservation Bill in a key meeting at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 September, according to multiple news reports citing sources.

This paves the way for the long-demanded legislation to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing five-day Special Session.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

