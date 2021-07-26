With Yediyurappa's Exit On the Cards, BL Santhosh Might Be Next Karnataka CM

With the countdown for the change of guard nearing, the BJP top brass is contemplating to recommend the incumbent national general secretary (organisation) of the party, BL Santhosh, as the successor of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The speculation about change of guard gained unprecedented momentum in the state after the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman and the BJP's ageing mascot in Karnataka, on Friday, 23 July, said that he would abide by the party high-command's decision whether to remain as chief minister or to quit.