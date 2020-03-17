Will Shut Trains, Buses If Inessential Travel Not Avoided: Maha CM

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 17 March, said the government would be forced to take the "harsh decision" to stop bus and train services in Mumbai if people don't avoid unnecessary travel.

Talking to reporters after the weekly state cabinet meeting, Thackeray also appealed people to avoid unnecessary travel and gathering.

He said there would be no holiday for seven days to government offices as was reported in a section of media.

Thackeray the administration was working on allowing functioning of government offices with 50 per cent strength. As of Tuesday, there are at least 40 persons in Maharashtra who have tested coronavirus positive, he said. A Covid-19 patient has died, he added.