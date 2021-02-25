‘Physically Assaulted by Rakesh Singh,’ Says Pamela in Drug Case

"Rakesh Singh's men had planted the drugs in my car. I have all the evidence. I have no complaints with anyone in the BJP. I trust the police and the justice system. The investigation is fair," Pamela further said.

The Kolkata Police arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh on 23 February from West Bengal's Burdwan district, after he evaded arrest all day.

Singh, who Goswami named, as someone trying to "conspire" against her, was thereafter remanded to police custody till 1 March.

“I want a CID investigation. BJP’s Rakesh Singh, aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy," Goswami had said on 20 February, while being taken to police lock-up after being presented at a Kolkata court.

“It is very easy to make a complaint but it is difficult to prove it. She (Pamela) will be able to tell why she took my name. All I can say is that it is a conspiracy to discredit me. I don’t trust in this kind of dirty politics," Rakesh Singh had then said in response.