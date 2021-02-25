‘Physically Assaulted by Rakesh Singh,’ Says Pamela in Drug Case
Rakesh Singh was earlier remanded to police custody till 1 March
Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader from West Bengal, Pamela Goswami, who was arrested for posession of cocaine, alleged that she was physically assaulted by BJP Bengal leader, Rakesh Singh.
"Rakesh has physically assaulted me," said Goswami while being taken to a Kolkata court.
Goswami was arrested on 19 February from her car in Kolkata’s Alipore area, in possession of about 100 gm of cocaine.
"Rakesh Singh's men had planted the drugs in my car. I have all the evidence. I have no complaints with anyone in the BJP. I trust the police and the justice system. The investigation is fair," Pamela further said.
The Kolkata Police arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh on 23 February from West Bengal's Burdwan district, after he evaded arrest all day.
Singh, who Goswami named, as someone trying to "conspire" against her, was thereafter remanded to police custody till 1 March.
“I want a CID investigation. BJP’s Rakesh Singh, aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should be arrested. This is his conspiracy," Goswami had said on 20 February, while being taken to police lock-up after being presented at a Kolkata court.
“It is very easy to make a complaint but it is difficult to prove it. She (Pamela) will be able to tell why she took my name. All I can say is that it is a conspiracy to discredit me. I don’t trust in this kind of dirty politics," Rakesh Singh had then said in response.
