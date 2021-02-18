War Of Words As Shah, Mamata Hold Competing Rallies In Bengal

Shah, who landed in Kolkata on the night of 17 February, had a busy next day. He began his day by visiting the Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Kolkata, where he addressed the seers and said that they had a great impact on his life.

Thereafter, he went to Gangasagar, an island in the South Parganas district where he enjoyed the sea waters by the beach before paying a visit to the ashram of Kapil Muni.

Next on the schedule was the inauguration of the Poriborton Yatra at Namkhana, where Shah addressed the public. During his speech, Shah made repeated attacks at Mamata Banerjee and her bhaipo (nephew) Abhishek Banerjee, with the focus being on "exposing" corrupt practices in the Trinamool.

“The Central government had sent relief funds after Amphan cyclone, but the money was siphoned off by TMC leaders. If voted to power, we will probe into this corruption. We will form a task force for saving lives from cyclones and environmental disasters", said Shah.