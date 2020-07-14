Clashes Erupt in North Bengal During BJP ‘Bandh’ Over MLA’s Death

BJP supporters clashed with police in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district during a 12-hour bandh called by the saffron party in north Bengal, to protest against, what they allege, is the political killing of Debendranath Ray, a BJP MLA from the state.

Protestors pelted stones on buses in the Dinhata town of Cooch Behar as they clashed with police while trying to stop buses from leaving the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) depot.