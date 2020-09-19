Chhat Puja, Hindi Cell: TMC Shedding Bengali Regionalist Approach

"If you are coming to Bengal, you have to speak in Bengali. We will not allow that people will come from outside and beat up Bengalis," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in June 2019, a month after the Lok Sabha election results, in which her party had a below par performance in the state.

A little more than a year down the line, the Trinamool Congress now celebrates "Hindi Diwas", runs campaign videos in Hindi, and has also rejigged a formerly defunct "Hindi Cell" in the party. On 18 September, the Trinamool also said that it will challenge an NGT order that has banned Chhat Puja celebrations at Kolkata's famous Rabindra Sarobar Lakes.

This one-eighty degree turn, experts and party sources say, is a "balancing act", and an attempt to take on the BJP in the “Hindu-Hindi” game.