Bengal BJP MLA’s Death: 1 Arrested; TMC Meets President Kovind

Trinamool Congress MP and Parliamentary Party leader Derek O' Brien met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi "to apprise him of the facts and complete details" of Ray's death.

O'Brien had a twenty-five minute discussion with the President, says the party, during which he also handed over a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool's meeting with the President comes a day after a BJP delegation, led by Kailash Vijayvargiya, met him on the same issue.

In the letter, Banerjee said that the MLA's death is a "suspected case of suicide" and "could be related to some local money transfer activities".

She further said it is not a "political case" as is being projected by the BJP.

The party said that it also brought to the President's notice that Ray was an elected secretary of the Barabar Balia Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samity Ltd (Mini Bank).

They further said that the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Society (ARCS) and team had verified all the accounts in the bank and found that a total of 4 crore 97 lakh rupees was deposited in the bank.

Of this, the party said, the ARCS found that only 2 crore 37 lakh rupees was sanctioned as loan from the bank. It was also unable to find documentation for a sum of 2 crore and 60 lakh rupees in the bank.