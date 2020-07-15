Bengal BJP MLA’s Death: 1 Arrested; TMC Meets President Kovind
The person arrested was named in the alleged suicide note recovered from the MLA’s body.
One person has been arrested by the West Bengal police in connection with the death of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debandranath Ray.
The person, identified as Niloy Sinha, is one of the two people mentioned by Ray in an alleged suicide note found on his body after he was discovered hanging from a shop close to his residence in Bengal's North Dinajpur district on 13 July.
The other person mentioned in the note, Mabud Ali, is absconding. The police have seized his vehicles from the Malda district.
According to a report by The Times Of India, Sinha was also one of the people named by Ray's wife in her complaint to the police.
The report further states that Sinha stayed with Ray for close to five years. Furthermore, while Ray was closely involved with an agricultural co-operative society, Sinha ran an agency that gave financial advice to such societies under the Raiganj Co-operative Bank.
TMC Delegation Meets President Kovind
Trinamool Congress MP and Parliamentary Party leader Derek O' Brien met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi "to apprise him of the facts and complete details" of Ray's death.
O'Brien had a twenty-five minute discussion with the President, says the party, during which he also handed over a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The Trinamool's meeting with the President comes a day after a BJP delegation, led by Kailash Vijayvargiya, met him on the same issue.
In the letter, Banerjee said that the MLA's death is a "suspected case of suicide" and "could be related to some local money transfer activities".
She further said it is not a "political case" as is being projected by the BJP.
The party said that it also brought to the President's notice that Ray was an elected secretary of the Barabar Balia Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samity Ltd (Mini Bank).
They further said that the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Society (ARCS) and team had verified all the accounts in the bank and found that a total of 4 crore 97 lakh rupees was deposited in the bank.
Of this, the party said, the ARCS found that only 2 crore 37 lakh rupees was sanctioned as loan from the bank. It was also unable to find documentation for a sum of 2 crore and 60 lakh rupees in the bank.
The state BJP has been up in arms against the ruling Trinamool Congress government since Ray's death, alleging that it is a political murder and demanding a CBI probe.
The case is presently being handled by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police.
Ray's preliminary autopsy report says that he "died due to effects of hanging".
(With inputs from The Times Of India)
