The West Bengal government on Thursday, 24 April, said that the expert committee which it had constituted to "conduct audit" on COVID-19 positive patients who died, had examined 57 such cases.West Bengal Chief Secretary, Rajiva Sinha, told reporters that only 18 these deaths were actually due to COVID-19 and the "balance deaths were due to co-morbidities and COVID-19 was incidental".COVID Politics in WB: Mamata’s Many Missteps That Worsened CrisisThe expert audit committee set up by the West Bengal government on 3 April has come under heavy scrutiny and criticism for allegedly trying to manipulate the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.This is the first time that Bengal has released the number of deaths the committee has assessed. This comes a day after the Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) which had been deployed by the central government to Bengal asked the state government for details of the audit committee and questioned the government's figures.In a letter written in the morning of 24 April, the head of the IMCT, Apurva Chandra, wrote to the Chief Secretary and asked for the records of the committee. In the letter, the IMCT also wrote the following:"The Principal Secretary (Health) in his presentation on 23 April 2020 gave some reasons for the establishment of the Committee of Doctors and also mentioned that if a COVID patient dies in a road accident, he can not be said to have died of COVID. The IMCT did not find the reasoning convincing as there is no comparison between a road accident death and a death in a hospital due to disease."They also asked if such an audit committee existed for any other such disease.Centre Vs Mamata: A Political Row in Bengal Amid a Health CrisisQuestions have been raised on the Bengal government's decision to form the committee by the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar, who called the government's efforts to tackle the COVID crisis in the state a "monumental failure".Mamata Hits Streets of Kolkata to Address Citizens Amid Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)