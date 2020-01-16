Dilip Ghosh Re-elected As West Bengal BJP President

Ghosh was appointed as the president of West Bengal BJP in December 2015 and his term had ended in December 2018. He, however, continued to retain the post because of the Lok Sabha elections last year.

It is learnt that Ghosh was the only person to file the nomination for the post.

Ghosh has been making headlines with his vitriolic comments. He recently said that government should shoot down anti-CAA protesters damaging public property “like dogs”. Two FIRs have been lodged against him for his comment even as other BJP leaders, including Babul Supriyo distanced themselves from the remark.

Commenting on the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on January 5, Ghosh had said that JNUSU President Aishee Ghosh’s injuries were “made up”.

In another controversial statement, he had called for a surgical strike on Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, terming it a “hub of anti-nationals”. He had earlier also claimed that the urine of Indian cows contain gold.

Ghosh was a long-time RSS pracharak who joined the BJP in 2014 as its general secretary before being elevated to the post of president in 2015.

