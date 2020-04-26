The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to to survey and report back on the COVID infrastructure in West Bengal, has reportedly said that they are not being allowed to "venture out of the guest house without the permission of the state police".Two teams of the IMCT had landed in West Bengal on 20 April. They are part of the six teams sent by the MHA to the states of Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.COVID Politics in WB: Mamata’s Many Missteps That Worsened CrisisAccording to report by The Hindustan Times, the IMCTs have told the Home Ministry that they are not getting logistical support from the West Bengal government or any information. They had however still found "gaping holes" in the state's handling of the pandemic, the report said.“It seems they have been mostly stuck in the BSF guest house and been able to spend barely 6 hours in the field,” a senior ministry official told HT. Home Minister Amit Shah is said to have been appraised of the situation and is not very happy about.The IMCTs became political flash point between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and the BJP's Central government. After the teams landed in Kolkata, the Mamata Banerjee government alleged that they had been sent to the state without any consultation with the state government.The state also said that the spots that the central team had chosen to visit were arbitrarily chosen, calling the centre's concerns "devoid of facts". The Bengal government, however, later assured that they will extend all support to the central team.Centre Vs Mamata: A Political Row in Bengal Amid a Health Crisis We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)