BJP Says Nadda Rally Cancelled By Bengal Police, Then Retracts
BJP MP Arjun Singh had earlier stated that police had refused permission for the party’s Poriborton Yatra.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, who had earlier claimed that the Barrackpore Police in West Bengal had refused permission for a rally by party President JP Nadda, has now said that Nadda's programmes will go on as scheduled.
Nadda, who is in Bengal, is to be the main leader at the rally, which would be the culmination of the Nabadwip leg of the party's Poriborton yatra.
Nadda had also flagged off the yatra earlier from Nabadwip.
Earlier, Singh, had tweeted to say that the Barrackpore Police had refused permission for the rally which is to be held at the Anandpuri Math in Barrackpore.
"The @bkpcitypolice has cancelled the permission for today's #PoribortonYatra on Ghosh Para Road frm Kanchrapara to Barrackpore on the instructions of @MamataOfficial. Yatra is postponed, we will move to court & resume the Yatra. Rest programs of National President @JPNadda is on", tweeted the MP, attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The BJP's Poriborton Yatra, is a "rath" yatra, launched from five different zones in West Bengal, spanning across 25 days. The culmination of the final rath yatra will happen with a rally on 7 March, that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
West Bengal goes to polls in April-May this year.
