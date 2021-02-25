BJP Says Nadda Rally Cancelled By Bengal Police, Then Retracts

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, who had earlier claimed that the Barrackpore Police in West Bengal had refused permission for a rally by party President JP Nadda, has now said that Nadda's programmes will go on as scheduled.

Nadda, who is in Bengal, is to be the main leader at the rally, which would be the culmination of the Nabadwip leg of the party's Poriborton yatra.