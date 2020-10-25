‘Want Sita Temple to Be Bigger Than Ram Mandir’: Chirag Paswan 

The LJP in its ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ Vision document for the state elections has mentioned the construction of a Sita temple at Sitamarhi similar to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

When asked about the next government in Bihar, the LJP chief said: “We will lay the foundation stone of the temple in the next LJP government. Of course, our government will be formed. At least those who are Chief Ministers will not be Chief Ministers again and we will form a BJP-LJP government under the leadership of BJP,” ANI reported.