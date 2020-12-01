Voting Underway in Second Phase of Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls

From the 280 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, 43 will be polling in the Union Territory’s second phase of DDC elections, of which, 25 will be in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division, reported PTI.

The election is also being held in 83 sarpanch constituencies with over 223 candidates (151 male, and 72 female candidates) contesting the polls, reported ANI.

331 panch constituencies are holding by-polls in which will see over 700 candidates (552 males and 157 female candidates) competing for seats, reported ANI.

Authorities have declared all 1,300 polling stations in the valley as sensitive and said the areas have been secured with proper security arrangements in place. “Almost all booths in Kashmir are sensitive from the security point of view. Additional security has been provided in the polling stations in the valley," state election commissioner KK Sharma told PTI on Monday.