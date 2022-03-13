Vishwajit Rane Meets Goa Guv, Says 'Everything Isn't Political'
While the meeting created a stir, Rane clarified it was "solely a personal visit."
Two days after the Goa state election results were announced, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Rane, who is being seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate, met Governor Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday, 12 March.
While this has piqued curiosity, Rane clarified on Twitter that it was "solely a personal visit to invite him to my constituency and take his blessings following my victory in the Assembly election."
"Everything is not political," he wrote in his tweet.
Earlier on Thursday, when asked if Pramod Sawant would be continuing as the chief minister, Rane called it a "sensitive question."
"I do not know, it is a sensitive question," he had told ANI.
After trailing initially, Sawant retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a narrow margin of over 650 votes.
Following his victory he had said, "It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning statewide but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me."
Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade also ruled out political links behind the meeting.
"Anybody can meet governor. Rane meeting governor is not related to any government formation. BJP follows due process and this isn’t anything related to government formation," said Tanavade, as quoted by India Today.
