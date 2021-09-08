Amid UP Polls Speculation, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya Resigns
Speculations suggest that Maurya has left her post to contest in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday, 7 September, submitted her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, news agency ANI reported, citing secretary to the governor BK Sant.
Maurya's resignation comes two years before the completion of her tenure. She has resigned due to personal reasons, news agency PTI reported, citing government a source.
The BJP leader had succeeded Krishna Kant Paul to assume the post of the seventh governor of Uttarakhand on 26 August 2018.
Maurya, who is a Dalit leader, had served as the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995-2000. She had also served as a member of the National Commission for Women from 2002-2005.
In 2007, the former governor had contested Uttar Pradesh elections on BJP's Etmadpur seat. She was defeated by the BSP candidate Narayan Singh Suman by a narrow margin.
Speculations suggest that Maurya has left her post to contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.
