Uproar in Bihar Assembly Over Allegations Against Minister Ram Rai
The Opposition sought the BJP MLA’s resignation
The Bihar Assembly on Saturday, 13 March, witnessed uproar over Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Rai framing charges against the principal of a school in Muzaffarpur district. An illicit liquor trade was allegedly being run from the school building.
Opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, demanded Rai’s resignation. They also questioned the Speaker’s intention behind ‘favouring the ruling party leaders and not listening to the Opposition’.
After the allegation was levelled, RJD MLA Rekha Devi requested the Speaker for an adjournment motion to submit the evidence to support Rai’s claims.
When Yadav pointed out the allegation against Rai, Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad objected, saying that the member who brings an adjournment motion has the right to point out things first and not other members.
RJD MLAs Walk Out, Stage Dharna
Yadav sought two minutes to put the evidence in perspective of the House so that it came on record, but speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha did not allow him. This led to a heated argument between Prasad and Yadav in the House.
On Yadav’s direction, all the RJD members entered the Well of the House and shouted slogans against the NDA government and Speaker Vijay Sinha. Yadav and the RJD MLAs then walked out of the Assembly and sat on a dharna outside the Speaker’s chamber inside the Vidhan Sabha.
After spending half-an-hour outside the Speaker’s chamber, they marched towards Raj Bhavan to register their protest before Governor Phagu Chauhan.
“The Nitish Kumar government is saving the minister and the Speaker is not giving us a chance to present evidence in the House. Hence, we are marching towards Raj Bhavan to register our protest before the Governor and will request him to intervene,” Tejashwi said.
Rai is a BJP MLA from Aurai in Muzaffarpur and Land Reforms and Revenue Minister. Nikhil Anand, the chief spokesperson of BJP’s Bihar unit said: “Tejashwi Yadav’s allegations against Rai amounts to defamation.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.