'SP Adopted Model of Destruction, Development Only in Graveyard': Adityanath
The UP chief minister also said there had not been a single riot under the BJP government.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) adopted the 'model of destruction,' and development was visible only in 'graveyards' during their reign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday, 29 January.
"The SP government had set up factories for 'tamanchas' (countrymade pistols), but we are getting defence corridors built in the state. We are building the grand Ram temple as well," he said during the "Influential Voters' Dialogue" programme in Baghpat.
"The Samajwadi Party only adopted the model of destruction and not the development of the state. During their time, the development was visible only in the graveyard. Nothing was built except boundary walls of cemeteries," he added.
He also said that earlier traders migrated from western UP, but that was not the case now as development had taken place in the area.
'Not a Single Riot Under BJP Government': Yogi
"They used to build their own bungalows, but we built houses for the poor," the chief minister said. He also interacted with party office bearers and workers, teachers, advocates, doctors, traders, and farmers in the Badaut Assembly segment.
Adityanath said there had not been a single riot under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as bulldozers had been run over the properties of anti-social elements, criminals.
He also said that his government had compensated people for damage to their properties during riots.
"Farmers did not get the price of their farm produce earlier, and sugar mills stayed shut. The BJP government has done the work of providing the minimum support price to farmers," he said.
"The change has come now, Earlier they used to celebrate festivals only in Saifai, but now a Deepotsav is celebrated in Ayodhya and Rangotsav in Braj," he said, adding that before 2017, the people of one family used to rig recruitments in UP.
"The Saifai family used to swallow recruitment. Now recruitment takes place without recommendation and transaction," he said, adding that earlier governments only sympathised only criminals.
(With inputs from PTI.)
