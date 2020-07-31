2 Weeks Ahead of Assembly Session, Raj CM Moves MLAs to Jaisalmer
Two weeks ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session to be convened on 14 August, over 100 MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, currently lodged at the Fairmont hotel in Jaipur, are being moved to Jaisalmer to further try to reduce the prospects of alleged horse-trading.
Gehlot said on Thursday, 30 July, that he is happy that the governor finally accepted his request to call the session sooner as any more delay could have resulted in further horse-trading.
“Everyone knows horse-trading took place but that won't affect us, we will complete our full term,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
“I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the Assembly session as they’ve been elected on the Congress symbol. It’s my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public,” he said.
Meanwhile, responding to the Congress' allegation that he acted under pressure "from the top," Governor Kalraj Mishra said that for him, the Constitution is supreme and that there has been no pressure.
He also called the state government to take all possible measures to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak and speed up development work.
After days of impasse, Mishra on Wednesday had issued orders to convene the Assembly session from 14 August.
The governor, in his order, also directed that all measures should be taken as per guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19, during the conduct of the Assembly session.
