2 Weeks Ahead of Assembly Session, Raj CM Moves MLAs to Jaisalmer

Meanwhile, responding to the Congress' allegation that he acted under pressure "from the top," Governor Kalraj Mishra said that for him, the Constitution is supreme and that there has been no pressure.

He also called the state government to take all possible measures to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak and speed up development work.

After days of impasse, Mishra on Wednesday had issued orders to convene the Assembly session from 14 August.

The governor, in his order, also directed that all measures should be taken as per guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19, during the conduct of the Assembly session.